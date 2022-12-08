Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 28,889 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,414,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.32% of Centene worth $2,573,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. 14,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

