Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.45% of Fortive worth $2,214,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

