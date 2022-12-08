Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.29% of Intuit worth $6,841,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $684.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

