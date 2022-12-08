Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.33 Billion Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,325,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,306. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $370.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.