Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.39 Billion Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,263,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,543,284 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $2,387,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,611. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

