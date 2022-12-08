Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.10 Billion Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.32% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $4,095,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 371.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 210,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 246,068 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,629,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.