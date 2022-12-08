Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,217,739 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,217,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.98% of Humana worth $3,544,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $2,996,000. Pavadi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.79. 7,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

