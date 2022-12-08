Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,240,735 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,436,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240,735 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $4,607,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.90. 13,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,578 shares of company stock worth $19,975,827 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

