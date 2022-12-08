Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,562,324 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,586,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,562,324 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.62% of General Electric worth $5,321,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

