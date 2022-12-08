Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

