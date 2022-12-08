Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $7.04. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 801 shares traded.
Procaps Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Procaps Group
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.