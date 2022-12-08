Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $7.04. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 801 shares traded.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Articles

