Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) versus Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) Head-To-Head Review

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Williams Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 4.74% 2.86% 2.55% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 1 0 1 0 2.00 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Proto Labs and Williams Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Proto Labs currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proto Labs and Williams Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $488.10 million 1.38 $33.37 million $0.85 29.16 Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Williams Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

