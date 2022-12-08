Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 17,488 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $368,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.