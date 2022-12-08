Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $188,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.44. 67,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

