Prudential Financial Inc. Has $554.58 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $554,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,433. The firm has a market cap of $395.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.05. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.