Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Intel worth $309,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 282,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,568,552. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.