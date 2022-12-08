Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 476,339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,339 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $169,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 355,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332,154. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.