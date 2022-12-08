Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 96,935 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96,935 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $476,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $221,865,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.24. 346,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,624,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $322.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

