Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $180,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,280,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 21,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.17. 20,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.70. The firm has a market cap of $337.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.