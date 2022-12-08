Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $180,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,280,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 21,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.17. 20,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.70. The firm has a market cap of $337.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

