Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $65,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.