Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $375.37 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $375,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pavadi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 182.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $545.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,195. The stock has a market cap of $510.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.08 and a 200-day moving average of $519.36.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.