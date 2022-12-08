Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,522 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.73. 824,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,036,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $548.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.