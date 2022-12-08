Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,362 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $124,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

