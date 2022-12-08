Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,568 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $107,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,827. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.16.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

