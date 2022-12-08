Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 363 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $52,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.26. 6,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

