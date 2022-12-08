Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 733 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.62.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

