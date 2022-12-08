Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.27% of Zoetis worth $218,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Zoetis by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 50.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.04. 13,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

