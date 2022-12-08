Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.27% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $140,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $104.65. 18,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,449. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

