Public Investment Fund Invests $377.32 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,895,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,321,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.9% of Public Investment Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,746,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

