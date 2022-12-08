Public Investment Fund Makes New $451.72 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 741,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $451,721,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of Public Investment Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Investment Fund owned 0.49% of BlackRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLK traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $710.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,006. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $933.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

