Public Investment Fund Makes New $493.27 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,368,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,266,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Public Investment Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Investment Fund owned about 0.32% of NextEra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 717,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,047. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

