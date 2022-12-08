Pura Vida Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,748 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Codexis worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Codexis by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Codexis by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

