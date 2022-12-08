Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
