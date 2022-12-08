Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.08. 10,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

