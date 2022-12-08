Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 3,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

