Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.26 ($0.11), with a volume of 1255655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.98 ($0.12).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Purplebricks Group Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £28.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.99.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

