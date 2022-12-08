Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.