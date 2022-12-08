Quantfury Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,267.60 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $89.09 million and $3,267.60 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $8.91 or 0.00052631 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.8786904 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,796.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

