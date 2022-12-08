Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $89.78 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00052079 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $89.78 million and approximately $16,746.55 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.8786904 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,796.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

