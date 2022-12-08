Quantum Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Quantum has a market cap of $56,021.17 and $182,051.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010612 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00241685 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,328.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

