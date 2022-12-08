QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Reaches $2.89 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and $2.89 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

