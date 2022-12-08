Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Questor Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

About Questor Technology

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

