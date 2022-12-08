Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 9.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70. 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.