Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.77-$2.87 EPS.

METC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 28,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

