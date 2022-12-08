Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Block accounts for 1.6% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Block by 42.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 391.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $6,066,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Block by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $23,095,800. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 72,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.