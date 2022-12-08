Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Achieves $266.14 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $266.14 million and approximately $35.86 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,970,249,411 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

