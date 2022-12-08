Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,127 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.67% of Raymond James worth $130,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,521 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Raymond James by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.33. 9,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,372. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

