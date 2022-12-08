Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,962 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Raytheon Technologies worth $225,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

