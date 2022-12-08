Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Redcentric Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of LON RCN traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 114.25 ($1.39). The company had a trading volume of 510,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,740. The company has a market capitalization of £178.42 million and a PE ratio of 2,887.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Redcentric has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redcentric
In related news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($476,338.26).
About Redcentric
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
