Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $334.66

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.66 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.61). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 386,826 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REDD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 556 ($6.78) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a market cap of £913.62 million and a P/E ratio of 992.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 339.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

